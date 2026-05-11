10 Things The Cavs Must Do To Beat The Pistons In Game 4
- Limit Cade Cunningham's impact early to disrupt Pistons' offense.
- Reduce turnovers that fuel Pistons' transition game and momentum.
- Evan Mobley needs to be more aggressive offensively and on the boards.
The Cavaliers enter Game 4 with momentum, but the Detroit still has the edge.
Cleveland avoided a 3-0 hole with a 116-109 Game 3 win behind Donovan Mitchell’s 35 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden also delivered late, scoring seven points in the final 90 seconds.
Still, Kenny Atkinson called parts of that win “unsustainable,” especially with Detroit winning the possession battle through offensive rebounds and turnovers. The Cavs need sharper execution, stronger rebounding and cleaner late-game decisions to even the series before it shifts again.
Cleveland Needs Better Defense, Toughness And Execution In Game 4
#1: Control Cade Cunningham Early
The Pistons offense flows through Cade Cunningham. Cleveland cannot allow him to settle into rhythm during the opening quarter. The Cavs need physical on-ball defense and quicker help rotations to force tougher shots and uncomfortable passes.
Cunningham is a +31 when on the floor over the first 3 games of the series.
#2: Stop The Turnover Problem
Turnovers continue crushing Cleveland in this series. The Cavs committed 19 turnovers in Game 1 and followed that with another sloppy offensive performance in Game 2. Detroit turned many of those mistakes into transition points and momentum-changing runs. Cleveland finally cleaned things up late in Game 3, and that improvement helped fuel the win.
#3: Get More From Evan Mobley
Evan Mobley needs to become more aggressive offensively. He finished with 13 points and eight rebounds in Game 3, but Cleveland still needs more consistent scoring and rebounding from its All-Star big man. Detroit continues winning physical battles near the rim. Mobley must impose himself inside instead of disappearing for long stretches.
#4: Limit Turnovers
Live-ball turnovers destroyed Cleveland in several stretches this series. Detroit thrives in transition and turns mistakes into momentum quickly. The Cavs must value possessions and avoid careless passes.
#5: Avoid Another Scoring Drought
The Cavaliers continue suffering through brutal scoring lapses during this series. Detroit used a 28-10 run in the second half of Game 3 to nearly steal another victory. In Game 2, Cleveland missed all 11 of its fourth-quarter three-point attempts during a decisive Pistons run. The Cavs must stay composed offensively when Detroit ramps up defensive pressure.
#6: Attack Detroit’s Interior Defense
The Pistons protected the rim well during long stretches this series. Cleveland needs more aggressive cuts, quicker ball movement and stronger finishing near the basket. Settling for contested jumpers plays into Detroit’s hands.
#7: Match Detroit’s Physicality
The Pistons continue playing with edge and confidence. Cleveland cannot afford soft possessions or slow starts tonight. The Cavs need urgency from the opening tip.
#8: Give Dennis Schroder More Opportunities
Dennis Schroder provided a major spark off the bench in Game 3. He scored 11 points while shooting 4-for-5 from the field and hit all three of his three-point attempts. His pace and shot creation helped stabilize Cleveland’s offense during key stretches. The Cavs should continue giving him meaningful minutes and more touches tonight.
#9: Defend The Three-Point Line Better
Detroit found timely perimeter shots throughout the series. Cleveland must close out harder and communicate better during defensive switches. Allowing open rhythm threes could become dangerous on the road.
#10: Finish Strong In The Fourth Quarter
Playoff games often come down to execution late. Cleveland needs smarter shot selection, stronger defensive possessions and better composure during the final minutes. One strong closing stretch could completely change the series outlook.
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10 Things The Cavs Must Do To Beat The Pistons In Game 4 was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com