FIXING HER LIFE: Maia Campbell OPENS UP About Bi-Polar Disorder, Drug Abuse And Her Mom BeBe Moore Campbell With Iyanla Vanzant (Full Episode)

Last night, actress Maia Campbell appeared on OWN’s “Fix My Fallen Star” with Iyanla Vanzant to talk about her struggle with bi-polar disorder, her drug abuse and the relationship she had with her mother, author BeBe Moore Campbell. Watch the full episode inside….

In a heart-wrenching show called “Fix My Fallen Star,” author Iyanla Vanzant walked actress Maia Campbell down the painful road of mental illness, drug abuse and neglect that nearly ended her career in Hollywood, resulted in multiple arrests and had her daughter removed from her custody.

Most famous for starring in “In The House” with LL Cool J and Debbie Allen, Maia revealed a painful relationship with her mom, famed author BeBe Moore Campbell who often put her work before Maia and made her feel unworthy.

Maia also delved into her time spent on the streets abusing drugs while suffering from bipolar disorder, as we’ve all come to know over the years. During this period, she was arrested multiples times and several embarrassing viral videos surfaced online and destroyed her reputation.

She is now living in a rehabilitation center (by her own choice) and told Iyanla she is ready to take to steps necessary to reclaim her life and her light.

Watch the tear jerker episode here:

Iyanla, Fix My Life: Actress Maia Campbell (FULL… by Ashley_Miller_3