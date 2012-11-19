CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

FIXING HER LIFE: Maia Campbell OPENS UP About Bi-Polar Disorder, Drug Abuse And Her Mom BeBe Moore Campbell With Iyanla Vanzant (Full Episode)

Last night, actress Maia Campbell appeared on OWN’s “Fix My Fallen Star” with Iyanla Vanzant to talk about her struggle with bi-polar disorder, her drug abuse and the relationship she had with her mother, author BeBe Moore Campbell. Watch the full episode inside….

In a heart-wrenching show called “Fix My Fallen Star,” author Iyanla Vanzant walked actress Maia Campbell down the painful road of mental illness, drug abuse and neglect that nearly ended her career in Hollywood, resulted in multiple arrests and had her daughter removed from her custody.

Most famous for starring in “In The House” with LL Cool J and Debbie Allen, Maia revealed a painful relationship with her mom, famed author BeBe Moore Campbell who often put her work before Maia and made her feel unworthy.  

Maia also delved into her time spent on the streets abusing drugs while suffering from bipolar disorder, as we’ve all come to know over the years.  During this period, she was arrested multiples times and several embarrassing viral videos surfaced online and destroyed her reputation.

She is now living in a rehabilitation center (by her own choice) and told Iyanla she is ready to take to steps necessary to reclaim her life and her light.

Watch the tear jerker episode here:

Iyanla, Fix My Life: Actress Maia Campbell (FULL… by Ashley_Miller_3

ashley miller , celebrities , Entertainment , Fixing her Life Mia Campbell full episode , Iyanla Vanzant , Maia Campbell , mia campbell

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
17 items
Y’alls’ President Came For Joy Reid, But Black…
 5 hours ago
09.14.19
Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Launch T-Shirt Line…
 10 hours ago
09.14.19
Felicity Huffman Arrives at Federal Court
Felicity Huffman Sentenced to Only 14 Days Behind…
 10 hours ago
09.14.19
New England Patriots Practice
REPORT: Antonio Brown to Play for the Patriots…
 11 hours ago
09.14.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close