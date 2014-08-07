BRIAN MCKEE DENIES RELATIONSHIP WITH Love And Hip Hop’s MOMMA DEE

Momma Dee might want to double-check her relationship status.

The “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star was confident in announcing her romance with Andrea Kelly’s estranged husband Brian McKee, but it seems the feelings aren’t mutual. It all started with a few suspicious social media posts and Momma Dee’s confirmation in a recent interview.

“We are seeing each other, but we’re friends first,” she told Madame Noire. “You can’t claim somebody without being friends, so you’ve got to get to know one another.”

Yet in a response, McKee shot down the claims, stating:

“To FAMILY, FRIENDS, FOLLOWERS, FANS and FOES….to EVERYBODY, I am making this “OFFICAL STATEMENT” to set the record straight!!!!!! I AM NOT and again I repeat, I AM NOT, IN A RELATIONSHIP WITH MOMMA DEE. We are not involved romantically or otherwise, Read More

Also On 93.1 WZAK: