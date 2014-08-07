CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

BRIAN MCKEE DENIES RELATIONSHIP WITH Love And Hip Hop’s MOMMA DEE

momma dee 3Momma Dee might want to double-check her relationship status.

The “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star was confident in announcing her romance with Andrea Kelly’s estranged husband Brian McKee, but it seems the feelings aren’t mutual. It all started with a few suspicious social media posts and Momma Dee’s confirmation in a recent interview.
“We are seeing each other, but we’re friends first,” she told Madame Noire. “You can’t claim somebody without being friends, so you’ve got to get to know one another.”

Yet in a response, McKee shot down the claims, stating:

“To FAMILY, FRIENDS, FOLLOWERS, FANS and FOES….to EVERYBODY, I am making this “OFFICAL STATEMENT” to set the record straight!!!!!! I AM NOT and again I repeat, I AM NOT, IN A RELATIONSHIP WITH MOMMA DEE. We are not involved romantically or otherwise,  Read More

Brian McKee , Drea Kelly , love and hip hop , Momma Dee , relationship

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Convention De La Droite In Paris
Candace Owens is Now a Married Woman!
 1 day ago
10.26.19
David Aguila
Cleveland’s Own Davis Aguila Lands On Tyler Perry’s…
 1 day ago
10.26.19
The Duke & Duchess of Sussex Attend a Roundtable Discussion on Gender Equality with The Queens Commonwealth Trust
Meghan Markle Reportedly Struggling in Her Current Role…
 1 day ago
10.26.19
Nicki Minaj Flew Out Personal Pastor For Private…
 2 days ago
10.26.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close