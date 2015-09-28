Wesley Snipes Confirms Blade 4?, Reveals Why He Really Turned Down ‘Empire’

Wesley Snipes’ new drama The Player debuted on NBC last week and he talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about his new role, the rumors of him being offered the part of Lucious Lyons on Empire and the possibility of another installment of his popular franchise Blade.

In the high action drama, Wesley plays Mr. Johnson, the Pit Boss in a high-stakes game where wealthy individuals bet on crime.

Does he prefer film or television?:

“I still like film. I’m still a newbie in this but I can tell you it’s a big difference. The amount of time you have to create a feature film and the amount of time you have to create a television show is different.”

Did he really turn down Empire?

“It was true. The show is doing well and the actors are great. It wouldn’t be the first time I’ve offered and turned down a role. I really didn’t want to be part of a show were I had to carry the entire show.”

