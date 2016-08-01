CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Something Sour Goin On At Sweetie Pies! Robbie Montgomery Sues Her Own Son

Soul Train Awards 2011 - Arrivals

Source: Rick Diamond / Getty

 

 

According to the St. Louis Dispatch, the suit, which was filed Monday in a St. Louis federal court, claims that Norman illegally used the trademarked Sweetie Pie’s name at three new restaurants he opened in St. Louis and California, which are not franchised under his mother’s brand. The lawsuit also accuses Norman of misusing signage and promotional materials for his locations and diverting “substantial sums” of revenue from one of Montgomery’s restaurants to his new ventures, the newspaper noted.

Essentially, Montgomery claims that her son has now made it difficult for her to market and sell a Sweetie Pie’s franchise in Los Angeles and the St. Louis region.

This lawsuit is just another blow that the Montgomery family has had to endure in the past year. In March, Montgomery’s 21-year-old grandson Andre Montgomery was tragically shot and killed. Not to mention, one of the family’s St. Louis locations was recently broken into and robbed.

We truly hope that they can resolve these legal issues quickly and move on as a family.

SOURCE| Hello Beautiful

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
haz matt wzak
DJ HazMatt Celebrates The Browns Win Over The…
 14 hours ago
10.02.19
Sam Sylk
Sam Sylk Reality Hour: My Mothers Health Issues…
 15 hours ago
10.02.19
17th Annual Living Legends Gala
Mathew Knowles Has Breast Cancer!? [VIDEO]
 15 hours ago
10.02.19
Notorious Flat-Earther B.o.B Goes Off After Internet Hoax…
 15 hours ago
10.02.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close