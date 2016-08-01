Something Sour Goin On At Sweetie Pies! Robbie Montgomery Sues Her Own Son

According to the St. Louis Dispatch, the suit, which was filed Monday in a St. Louis federal court, claims that Norman illegally used the trademarked Sweetie Pie’s name at three new restaurants he opened in St. Louis and California, which are not franchised under his mother’s brand. The lawsuit also accuses Norman of misusing signage and promotional materials for his locations and diverting “substantial sums” of revenue from one of Montgomery’s restaurants to his new ventures, the newspaper noted.

Essentially, Montgomery claims that her son has now made it difficult for her to market and sell a Sweetie Pie’s franchise in Los Angeles and the St. Louis region.

This lawsuit is just another blow that the Montgomery family has had to endure in the past year. In March, Montgomery’s 21-year-old grandson Andre Montgomery was tragically shot and killed. Not to mention, one of the family’s St. Louis locations was recently broken into and robbed.

We truly hope that they can resolve these legal issues quickly and move on as a family.

