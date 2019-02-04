Cleveland’s Future History Maker: Jowan Smith

Radio One is celebrating black history by saluting Future History Makers, people giving back to our community today to shape our tomorrow.

Today we salute….Jowan Smith, founder of Getting Our Babies to College 101, a parent based consulting firm that facilitates workshops to families starting in middle school to help with the post-secondary education process. She has also put together an event called 1,000 ties with the goal of teaching young men a skill that she felt was getting lost and to also create mentoring opportunities. Jowan Smith we honor you, for exemplifying the qualities of a Future History Maker.

