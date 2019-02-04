CLOSE
Cleveland Black History Makers
HomeCleveland Black History Makers

Cleveland’s Future History Maker: Jowan Smith

Black History Month 2016 - FUTURE

Radio One is celebrating black history by saluting Future History Makers, people giving back to our community today to shape our tomorrow.

Future History Makers 2019 wk 1 and 2

Jowan Smith

Today we salute….Jowan Smith, founder of Getting Our Babies to College 101, a parent based consulting firm that facilitates workshops to families starting in middle school to help with the post-secondary education process. She has also put together an event called 1,000 ties with the goal of teaching young men a skill that she felt was getting lost and to also create mentoring opportunities. Jowan Smith we honor you, for exemplifying the qualities of a Future History Maker.

Future history makers…. Brought to you by the Cleveland Monsters, The Scholars of Breakthrough Schools, Dominion Energy, the McDonald’s Owner/Operators of Northeast Ohio, Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey and Great Lakes Honda. To learn more about our future history makers and how they are shaping our click here

 

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
32 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Here’s Who Served Up All…
 1 day ago
02.08.20
Moet & Chandon At The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Inside
Did Oprah & Gayle Mistaken Your Intelligence For…
 1 day ago
02.08.20
OZY Fest at Central Park
Jemele Hill Criticizes Snopp Dogg for Supporting Bill…
 2 days ago
02.07.20
EXCLUSIVE: Angelica Ross Says She Rocked Her Beautiful…
 2 days ago
02.07.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close