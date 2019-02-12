Cleveland’s Future History Maker: Brian R. Webster

Radio One is celebrating black history by saluting Future History Makers, people giving back to our community today to shape our tomorrow.

Today we salute… Brian R. Webster, Site Coordinator at Anton Grdina School for Burten, Bell, Carr Development Inc. Here, Webster assists in securing resources and organizing various programs for the school’s scholars and their families including a mini step show to ensure every scholar received a Christmas gift. Webster also serves as a mentor and program facilitator for Neighborhood Leadership Institute’s youth leadership programs. Brian R. Webster we honor you for exemplifying the qualities of a Future History Maker.

Future history makers…. Brought to you by the Cleveland Monsters, The Scholars of Breakthrough Schools, Dominion Energy, the McDonald’s Owner/Operators of Northeast Ohio, Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey and Great Lakes Honda. To learn more about our future history makers and how they are shaping our click here

Also On 93.1 WZAK: