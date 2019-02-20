CLOSE
Black History Month
Cleveland’s Future History Maker: Calvin J. Love

Black History Month 2016 - FUTURE

Radio One is celebrating black history by saluting Future History Makers, people giving back to our community today to shape our tomorrow.

Today we salute…. Calvin J. Love, founder of Little Giants, a nonprofit fitness organization, whose programs cater to children ages 4-17 which offers personal training, mentoring and scholarships for students. Little Giants’ initial primary focus, is to combat childhood obesity; a debilitating epidemic that is plaguing our nation’s adolescents. Calvin J. Love we honor you, for exemplifying the qualities of a Future History Maker.

Future history makers…. Brought to you by the Cleveland Monsters, The Scholars of Breakthrough Schools, Dominion Energy, the McDonald's Owner/Operators of Northeast Ohio, Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey and Great Lakes Honda.

 

Exclusives
