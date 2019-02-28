Cleveland’s Future History Maker: Derrick Holifield

Radio One is celebrating black history by saluting Future History Makers, people giving back to our community today to shape our tomorrow.

Today we salute… Derrick Holifield, Principal of the Kenneth W. Clement Boys’ Leadership Academy. Mr. Holifield is currently the youngest Principal in the Cleveland Public Schools system. Since Mr. Holifield’s arrival, Clement Boys’ Leadership Academy has been featured on several news outlets for the social and emotional learning programs which have been implemented while at the same time he has worked diligently to reduce suspensions and increase academic outcomes. Derrick Holifield we honor you for exemplifying the qualities of a Future History Maker.

Future history makers…. Brought to you by the Cleveland Monsters, The Scholars of Breakthrough Schools, Dominion Energy, the McDonald's Owner/Operators of Northeast Ohio, Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey and Great Lakes Honda.

