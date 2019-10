There is a new day in East Cleveland. Follow New CEO of East Cleveland City Schools Dr. Henry Pettiegrew

In the first episode, get to know Dr. Henry Pettiegrew as he talks about his roots, and why he wants to change East Cleveland City Schools.

Check out the live Townhall Meeting with Dr. Henery Pettiegrew here.

#IamEC #IamEastCleveland

Contact Us

Henry Pettiegrew, C.E.O. of East Cleveland City Schools

1843 Stanwood Road

East Cleveland, OH 44112

Also On 93.1 WZAK: