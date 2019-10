In episode two, the people of East Cleveland voice how they really feel about the state takeover and new CEO Dr. Henry Pettiegrew. Meanwhile, Dr. Pettiegrew takes a deep dive in why kids aren’t coming to school, and his plan to change it. #IMEC

Check out the live Townhall Meeting with Dr. Henery Pettiegrew here.

#IamEC #IamEastCleveland

Contact Us

Henry Pettiegrew, C.E.O. of East Cleveland City Schools

1843 Stanwood Road

East Cleveland, OH 44112

Also On 93.1 WZAK: