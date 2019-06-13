LOCAL NEWS: Josh and Maria Cribbs to Host New TV Show on WOIO-TV 19 and WUAB-TV 43 This Fall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) – She’s an accomplished writer, producer, activist and full-time mom with an opinion about just about everything. He is a former Kent State University/Cleveland Browns football star, successful businessman, committed husband and dad—who also has an opinion on just about everything. Now, both are co-hosts of their own daily live talk show.

Cribbs in the CLE: Josh and Maria Live will air weekdays from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on WOIO CBS 19 and again at 7 to 7:30 p.m. on sister station CW 43 WUAB starting Sept. 9.

The show will focus around Josh and Maria Cribbs as they discuss local and national headlines, relationship and parenting topics, health and fitness, entertainment headlines, and lifestyle points of interest for Northeast Ohio.

“Josh and Maria Cribbs are a hometown couple that have name recognition,” WOIO/WUAB Vice President and General Manager Erik Schrader said. “But once you get to know them, you realize how fun, down to earth, and relatable they are. We think this show is the perfect format for their personalities to really shine.”

“We’re excited to be a part of WOIO and WUAB’s fall lineup,” Josh Cribbs said. “And we’re ready to take on the challenge and commitment to make the show a winner.”

“This is a great opportunity for us,” Maria Cribbs said. “Our partnership has always included setting personal and professional goals and achieving them. This is a goal that we’re committed to. We’re excited and ready!”

