Wesley Snipes Wishes Mahershala Ali Well in the Role of ‘Blade’

Marvel recently announced that Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali would be succeeding Wesley Snipes in a reboot of the popular ‘Blade’ movies.  While the powers that be are excited of the casting, fans are not thrilled to see the vampire hunter they know and loved being played by someone other than Snipes.

The longtime actor, however, is actually cool with seeing Ali in the role of Blade, even giving a quote wishing him success in the next film as Complex.com reported.

“Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come,” he said.

Basically, Wesley has given his seal of approval to Mahershala.

 

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of VALERY HACHE and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Dave Starbuck/Future Image and WENN

Exclusives
