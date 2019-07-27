CLOSE
Sam Sylk Talks To Comedian/Therapist/Amazon Specialist TK Kirkland

Sam Sylk and Comedian TK Kirkland

God created comedy as a vehicle to get us through our rigors in life that sometimes want to make us cry, God also puts struggles in our life to act as a vehicle to grow and learn.  Why are having this sermon?  Because sometimes a combination of these things can be the things you look for when you seek your next therapist, and maybe you might want to add comedian TK Kirkland to that list of specials.

Comedian/podcast therapist/Amazon Prime specialist, TK Kirkland, sat down to kick knowledge to Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, about things in life coming organically, why we should be in a dictatorship and that we are all haters. All this and more while he makes his way to the Cleveland Improv.

Check out the very therapeutic Comedian TK Kirkland at the LIVE at The Cleveland Improv all weekend long.

Check out the full interview below.

