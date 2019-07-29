CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Indians’ Trevor Bauer Launches Ball Over Center Field

2016 World Series - Chicago Cubs v. Cleveland Indians: Game One

Source: Rob Tringali / Getty

via News5:

Well yesterday the Indians loss to KC by the score of 9-6 but the big news is that Pitcher Trevor Bauer lost his cool and threw a baseball over the center field wall.

Following the game, Francona said that Bauer talked to the team about the incident and apologized for his actions.

Bauer then took a few moments before being questioned after the game to apologize to his team.

CLICK HERE to read story

