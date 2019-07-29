CLOSE
LEBRON WISHING STUDENTS A GREAT MONDAY BACK TO SCHOOL

I Promise School Grand Opening Celebration With LeBron James

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

via Joy105:

Its the first day of school at The I-Promise School in Akron and Lebron James issued the following statement for students and teachers:

Wishing all my @IPROMISESchool students, staff, and parents the most unbelievable 1st day of school tomorrow‼🙏🏾 We set out on a mission to do what others thought we couldn’t and we’ll continue to defy the odds each year. Don’t ever count out a kid from AKRON 👑 See y’all soon ❤

LEBRON WISHING STUDENTS A GREAT MONDAY BACK TO SCHOOL was originally published on praisecleveland.com

