via Joy105:

Its the first day of school at The I-Promise School in Akron and Lebron James issued the following statement for students and teachers:

Wishing all my @IPROMISESchool students, staff, and parents the most unbelievable 1st day of school tomorrow We set out on a mission to do what others thought we couldn’t and we’ll continue to defy the odds each year. Don’t ever count out a kid from AKRON See y’all soon

CLICK HERE to read story

LEBRON WISHING STUDENTS A GREAT MONDAY BACK TO SCHOOL was originally published on praisecleveland.com