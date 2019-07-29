Jay Z One of a Few Artists Reportedly Pulling Out of Woodstock 50 (So Far)

Woodstock 50 has not only become the next Fyre Festival, but also the cockroach you can’t seem to get rid of.

Now after several setbacks that’s lead to the legal-plagued festival losing New York state sites, being denied one permit after another, and seeing promoters and investors pull out among other issues, it’s reportedly moving to the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, which a half-hour away from Baltimore, and also over four hours away from the original home Woodstock’s 1969 location (Bethel, New York).

Unfortunately for W50, several artists appear to be dropping out according to reports. One big headliner that was slated to close the event, won’t be part of the festivities anymore.

From Complex.com:

JAY-Z has reportedly pulled out of the 50th anniversary Woodstock festival less than a month before the event is supposed to take place. A source told the Associated Press that Hov will no longer close the festival, which is scheduled for Aug. 16-18.

John Fogerty and Dead and Company have both reportedly pulled out of W50 as well. There are reports as of right now regarding who else might pull out of the festival. The original 50th anniversary lineup was announced in March, but it was for the Watkins Glen International site in the New York city of the same name.

