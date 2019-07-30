Mom Drops Baby While Fighting Is Charged With Murder!? [VIDEO]

A Georgia mother dropped her baby while fighting a woman in a parking lot has been formally charged with several counts of murder after her baby died from the injuries of the fall.

26 year old Karen Lashun Harrison was caught on video holding her 3 month old baby when it appears she and another woman were having an argument. The other woman hit Harrison over the head with a bag, Harrison swung and dropped the baby then kept on fighting the woman. Harrison then told police that a friend of the family dropped her baby, a story that her BFF that wasn’t involved in the physical altercation co-signed.

According to sources more charges are to follow.

Who attacks a woman holding a baby? Who fights somebody while holding a baby? And what kind of friend watches all of this go down? #ChargeThemAll #IJS

See the video below