ASAP Rocky Appears For Day 1 of A 4 Day Trial In Sweden [VIDEO]

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

30 year old, Rakim Mayers, better known as rapper ASAP Rocky, who has been sitting in a Swedish jail for almost a month, after being jailed for being involved in a street fight.

ASAP Rocky appeared in court today, the first day of a four day trial, to plead not guilty. ASAP Rocky was in court with his mother and attorney by his side. The other man that was involved in this street fight is also suing ASAP Rocky for $15K in damages.

If found guilty ASAP Rocky could face up to 2 years in a Swedish jail.

See the video below

