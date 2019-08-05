Guess Who Ohio Rep. Candice Keller Blames for the Dayton and Texas Shootings

An Ohio Representative took to social media to place the blame of the El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio shootings on groups who, in her views, were responsible for the total of 31 deaths – 22 in El Paso and nine in Dayton.
Rep. Candice Keller wrote the following on her Facebook profile page:
Basically, she placed the finger on a number of groups and individuals in a post that was only posted for her friends and followers before it ended up going viral.
From WKYC.com:
Keller’s post continued by blaming “The breakdown of the traditional American family (thank you, transgender, homosexual marriage, and drag queen advocates)…”
The post also blamed video games, open borders, recreational marijuana, President Barack Obama, democrats and “snowflakes, who can’t accept a duly-elected President.”
She also blamed liberals and fatherlessness as well.
Rep. Keller confirmed to a Cincinnati newspaper that she did write the post, and as expected, she faced a lot of backlash.
Should Rep. Candice Keller resign from her position for her post?
Article Courtesy of WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Scott Olson and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Mario Tama and Getty Images
Third through Sixth Picture and First through Fifth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland