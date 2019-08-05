El Paso Shooting Death Toll Rises to 22 Victims

The Saturday, August 3rd shooting at both a Walmart and parking lot in El Paso, Texas has resulted initially resulted in 20 deaths, and dozens injured.
Now, two days later at an area hospital, the death toll has increased, according to EURweb.com:
Dr. Stephen Flaherty, of the Del Sol Medical Center, says the patient was one of two victims of Saturday’s attack to die at the hospital on Monday.
Patrick Crusius, 21, is now facing “capital murder” charges for the shootings.
Earlier on Monday, August 5th, U.S. President Donald Trump spoke on El Paso, along with the Dayton, Ohio shootings.
President Trump has an idea on what was behind the two shootings:
Additionally, Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy are citing video games as one of the reasons behind mass shootings in the US.
This comes as, despite the nation coming together in tears and anger over more lives lost at the hands of gun violence, different sides continue to struggle with solutions to change gun laws or at least provide better background checks.
