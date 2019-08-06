R. Kelly’s In, ASAP Rocky Out!?

Maybe Donald Trump was able to help rapper ASAP Rocky after all, and maybe R. Kelly should drop a ‘can you help a brotha out’ note in his Trump Towers rent check. As it is being reported that ASAP Rocky is out and R. Kelly is in.

Nahhh Trump ain’t have nothing to do with none of this.

It has been reported that R&B singer Robert Kelly appeared before a judge a few days ago for a 2nd time to seek bail. The judge picked up the gavel, slammed it down and said NO BAIL FOR YOU. While rapper ASAP Rocky who has been held in a Swedish jail for about a month for allegedly being involved in a street fight, when he went to court the other day his judge picked up his gavel twirled it around and said, aww skip it, you can go bro until the trial is over!

R. Kelly believes he can fly, ASAP Rocky did #IJS

