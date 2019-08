The mass shootings this past weekend in El Paso and Dayton have left many feeling like where the hell can we go and be safe?

Although the answer to that question has many officials scratching their heads while asking citizens for their help by asking them to report things that they may hear or see that may be terroristic behavior. However with that being said the FBI also want to warn people that in-light of these massacres unfortunately copycats may strike.

Check out the video below