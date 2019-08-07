LOCAL NEWS: THE FAMILY OF DAYTON SHOOTER MAKES STATEMENT

via Wkyc:
The Family of the Dayton Shooter made a statement on the events yesterday….
The family offered “their most heartfelt prayers and condolences” to the victims killed by 24-year-old Connor Betts, who opened fire early Sunday in Dayton’s Oregon entertainment district.
Twenty-two-year-old Megan Betts was killed by her brother. Officers fatally shot him less than 30 seconds into his rampage.
Most Of The Dayton Shooting Victims Were Black. Here Are Their Stories.
1. Monica Brickhouse, 391 of 6
2. Derrick R. Fudge, 572 of 6
3. Thomas J. McNichols, 253 of 6
4. Lois Oglesby, 274 of 6
5. Saeed Saleh, 395 of 6
6. Beatrice Warren-Curtis, 366 of 6
