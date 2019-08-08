Cyntoia Brown Convicted Of Murder At 16 Is A Free Woman [VIDEO]

When prayers go up blessings do come down. At the age of 16, Cyntoia Brown was convicted to life in prison for killing a man that was paying her to have sex with him while she was at the age of 14. The courts said she knew what she was doing and trying to rob the man. However Cyntoia was at the mercy of her trafficker Garion “Cut Throat” McGlothen that sold her to have sex with other men, enduring sexual and physical abuse. But now after serving 15 years in prison at the age of 31, Cyntoia Brown has been granted clemency, and is now a free from the Tennessee Prison that she has been being housed in.

When Cyntoia was convicted, a minor arrested for prostitution in the state of Tennessee was looked at as just a prostitute, that law has since change now a minor arrested in that situation are considered victims of sex trafficking, a law if it were in place when Cyntoia was arrested she would have been looked at through a different lens.

Check out the video below