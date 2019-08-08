Connor Betts Hangin In The Bar Before He Murdered 9 Surveillance Video Released

Surveillance video has been released showing that Connor Betts entered the bar with his sister and another friend earlier in the evening before he left, came back with body armor on and proceeded to slaughter 9 people, injuring 27 in Downtown, Dayton, Ohio last weekend.

It is still unclear what happened that night as it doesn’t appear that anything was wrong when Connor Betts left the bar alone that night. But when he did return he killed his own sister, Megan Betts and shot their friend who is now being identified as Charles Beard in the abdomen. Charles Beard was hospitalized but did survive.

Take a look at the video below