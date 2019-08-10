Breaking News: Alleged Sex Trafficker Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead

Multimillionaire Jeffery Epstein, alleged sex trafficker, has been found hanging dead in jail, in New York from an apparent suicide.

Jeffery Epstein was the multimillion are that was being brought up on federal charges for having a sex trafficking ring that involved allegedly girls as young as 14 years old were forced to have sex with his powerful friends. This had been the second time he had been arrested for a similar charge.

If you remember Jeffery Epstein was found not long ago in his New York jail from what some say was an attempted suicide, and some say fellow jailers might have tried to kill him.

