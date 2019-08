The name of this movie, The Kitchen, makes Oleebo think it’ll be a Food Network film staring Gordon Ramsey and Rachel Ray. But it’s about wives of New York gangsters. “this movie is very bland” even though Tiffany Haddish and Melissa McCarthy are in it. But the good news is if you buy the film from Oleebo he’ll give you a free workout plan too.

Bootleg Movie Review: ‘The Kitchen’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

