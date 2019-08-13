CLOSE
Janet Jackson Gave Someones Dad An Extended Fathers Day Surprise

Keith Strawder Sr son thought it would be cool to give his father Janet Jackson tickets for Fathers Day, well when Senior opened his gift his reaction was so shocking that his son decided to put the video on Twitter for giggles.

Janet Jackson’s team seen the video and thought it was so dope that they showed it Janet. Janet had her team contact the son to arrange for a surprise meet and greet.

After the concert Keith Strawder was so geeked about seeing her on stage while walking to get an autograph t-shirt (so he thought) when Janet Jackson herself slid up behind him.

Talk about a shock!! Check out the hilarious extended Father’s Day surprise video below.

