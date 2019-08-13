Floyd Said 50 Cent Effen Vodka Taste Like Shampoo 50 Said Spell It!?

Floyd Mayweather came for 50 Cent on social media and to keep a long Tweet short he pretty much said that the rappers , Effen Vodka, tastes like shampoo.

50 Cent responded poetically, seeming to wave the yellow non-shade flag with a response that said you know what Floyd you win you are the champ…by the way can someone please read this Tweet to him!! With that left hand upper cut the King of Power wins.

Check out their full battle below.

Tell Floyd I said he won he is the greatest of all time. and nobody I mean nobody can ever take that away from him what he’s done with his life is amazing. I’m done with all of the back and forth. Now Can Someone Please Read This To Champ.#POSTIVE VIBES pic.twitter.com/4aGYLwJVnQ — 50cent (@50cent) August 10, 2019

