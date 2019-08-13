El Jux: Thieves Broke Into Alex Rodriguez’s Car, Stole $500K Worth of Jewelry & Electronics

Throughout his illustrious and scandal-ridden baseball career, Alex Rodriguez was one of the game’s most polarizing figures this side of Barry Bonds. Though he’s since retired from his 22-year tenure in the MLB it seems like there’s no love lost for the player who was once considered by many to be the G.O.A.T.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, a vandal violated A-Rod’s rental vehicle and made off with a half-million dollars worth of jewelry and electronics this past Sunday night (Aug. 11) while A-Rod was broadcasting the Giants-Phillies game for ESPN a few blocks away at Oracle Park.

Sometime between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., someone broke into a vehicle in that location and stole a camera, a laptop, miscellaneous jewelry and a bag, said Officer Adam Lobsinger, a San Francisco police spokesman. Lobsinger said the burglary involved a private citizen and it’s against department policy to release victim information.

That’s a shame.

Even at the height of his hate A-Rod never experienced this kind of defilement (though a fan did run up on him while he was on the field in Yankees stadium to threaten him).

But regardless of the loss he took on Sunday night, Rodriguez continues to live his best life as he gets to go home to the age-defying Jennifer Lopez while knowing he’s amassed over $500 million throughout his baseball career.

As for the robbery investigators say they’re making this particular case a “high priority” as San Francisco continues to struggle with the auto-burglary epidemic that’s been plaguing the streets of the city by the bay as of late.

In 2017, the city had its worst year ever for the crimes with 31,000 reported auto burglaries. That number has slowly started dropping as San Francisco police have reorganized staffing and placed more officers on foot patrols.

The number of reported auto burglaries each day, though, remains stark. There were 11,269 reports of car break-ins in San Francisco for the first half of the year — or 62 a day, according to department statistics. That number is down about 11% from the same period last year.

Supervisor Matt Haney, whose sixth district includes the area where Rodriguez’s vehicle was hit, said, “We still have a terrible car break-in epidemic in San Francisco, and I’m sorry that it impacted Mr. Rodriguez.”

Well, if you wanna leave your heart in San Francisco that’s all good but just remember don’t leave it in the car.

El Jux: Thieves Broke Into Alex Rodriguez’s Car, Stole $500K Worth of Jewelry & Electronics was originally published on hiphopwired.com

