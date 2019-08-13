LOCAL NEWS: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Restaurant to Open in Lakewood

A popular restaurant known for their delicious chicken fingers is getting ready to open its fifth Northeast Ohio location at least in the next few weeks.

The Louisiana-based restaurant Raising Cane’s announced on Tuesday that its Lakewood location will open in “late” September, although an exact date hasn’t been set. The chain, which is known for its chicken finger meals, will be located at 14115 Detroit Avenue.

Even though a tentative opening period has been announced, it could be pushed back, reportedly due to construction.

Lakewood will join Strongsville, Kent, North Canton, and Youngstown as part of a growing list of stops for Raising Cane’s.

Will you stop by when it opens in Lakewood?

