LOCAL NEWS: ALDI to Open Mayfield Heights Location

German Grocery Chain Aldi To Invest $3.4 Billion Into U.S. Stores

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

ALDI is set to open its newest Cleveland area location later this week on Thursday, August 15th.

The popular grocery store chain will officially arrive at the Eastgate Shopping Center in Mayfield Heights at 1385 SOM Center Road.

There will even be a contest for customers, according to Cleveland19.com:

The grand opening will feature a Golden Ticket giveaway offering gift cards to the first 100 customers. Shoppers can also enter for a chance to win a year’s supply of ALDI produce.

 

