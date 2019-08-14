Jay-Z Is Teaming Up With The NFL!? Is This A Good Thing?

It’s being reported that Mr. Shawn Carter aka Rapper Jay-Z and his Roc Nation is teaming up with the NFL to be advisers on NFL entertainment, the NFL Gameday Experience and will help select artists to perform at major NFL games, including the Super Bowl.

The question on everyones mind is…is the NFL really trying to better their slightly tarnished climate after Colin Kaepernick gate by bringing Jigga to the table? And is Jay-Z going against that old adage that say’s ‘not all money is good money’? Does it matter? Who’s using who?

Take a look at the video and gives us your thoughts?