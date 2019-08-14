CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jay-Z Is Teaming Up With The NFL!? Is This A Good Thing?

Saturday Night Live - Season 43

Source: NBC / Getty

It’s being reported that Mr. Shawn Carter aka Rapper Jay-Z and his Roc Nation is teaming up with the NFL to be advisers on NFL entertainment, the NFL Gameday Experience and will help select artists to perform at major NFL games, including the Super Bowl.

The question on everyones mind is…is the NFL really trying to better their slightly tarnished climate after Colin Kaepernick gate by bringing Jigga to the table? And is Jay-Z going against that old adage that say’s ‘not all money is good money’? Does it matter? Who’s using who?

Take a look at the video and gives us your thoughts?

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Sam Sylk in the studio
27 photos
Jay Z’s Many Facial Expressions
26 photos
Colin Kaepernick Gets Nike To Pull Betsy Ross American Flag Air Max, MAGA Twitter Is Butt Hurt #ColinKaepernick
15 photos
10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence
6 photos
Colin Kaepernick , Jay-Z , NFL

Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 2 hours ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 3 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 6 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 7 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close