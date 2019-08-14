CLOSE
National
HomeNational

How a Man’s Dentures Ended Up in His Throat, But Didn’t Know About It For Eight Days

denture care

Source: imran kadir photography / Getty

Those working in the medical field are always instructed to remove a patient’s dentures before surgery.  That did not appear to be the case in this story.

 

A 72-year-old man in Norfolk, England went in for surgery, then came out not knowing his false teeth ended up stuck deep inside of him for over a week.

From Fox8.com:

The man was having surgery to remove a harmless lump in his abdominal wall, but the operating team neglected to take out his dentures before the operation.

He returned to the hospital six days later complaining of blood in his mouth and difficulties breathing and swallowing, which had prevented him from eating solid food.

He ultimately ended up having more surgery.

Between the first appointment and removal of the teeth, the patient had several health problems that misdiagnosed.  He also had to return to the hospital several more times after the dentures were taken out.

 

Article Courtesy of CNN and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Birgit R / EyeEm and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of imran kadir photography and Getty Images

Sam Sylk Kickin at The 90’s KickBack Concert
Sam Sylk and Ginuwine
8 photos

Videos
Latest
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’ Dethrones Lil Nas X’s…
 2 hours ago
08.20.19
But MAGA?: Kanye West’s Neighbors Call Cops Over…
 3 hours ago
08.20.19
Tracy Morgan Joins The Expanding Cast of ‘Coming…
 6 hours ago
08.20.19
Virgil Abloh Teases New Off-White Nike Dunk Collab
 7 hours ago
08.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close