How a Man’s Dentures Ended Up in His Throat, But Didn’t Know About It For Eight Days

Those working in the medical field are always instructed to remove a patient’s dentures before surgery. That did not appear to be the case in this story.

A 72-year-old man in Norfolk, England went in for surgery, then came out not knowing his false teeth ended up stuck deep inside of him for over a week.

From Fox8.com:

The man was having surgery to remove a harmless lump in his abdominal wall, but the operating team neglected to take out his dentures before the operation. He returned to the hospital six days later complaining of blood in his mouth and difficulties breathing and swallowing, which had prevented him from eating solid food.

A 72-year-old man's dentures got stuck in his throat during surgery and weren't discovered for eight days, doctors say. He returned to the hospital six days later complaining of blood in his mouth and difficulties breathing and swallowing. https://t.co/pBLc6gX8YI — CNN (@CNN) August 13, 2019

He ultimately ended up having more surgery.

Between the first appointment and removal of the teeth, the patient had several health problems that misdiagnosed. He also had to return to the hospital several more times after the dentures were taken out.

Article Courtesy of CNN and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Birgit R / EyeEm and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of imran kadir photography and Getty Images