POLL: Who Has the Better Chicken Sandwich: Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, or Neither?

A lot of restaurants serve chicken sandwiches, especially the ones where the poultry is breaded and crispy.

Lately, this handheld goodness has become the subject of a Twitter war involving two fast-food giants: Popeyes and Chick-fil-A.

Popeyes is known mainly as a fried chicken restaurant that is a rival to Kentucky Fried Chicken, while Chick-fil-A is known for their chicken sandwiches that would put them on par with McDonald’s, Burger King, and Wendy’s.

Now, they are competiting with customers for a simple crispy chicken sandwich with the basic features: bun, pickles, sauce, and that big breaded chicken patty.

Popeyes just introduced its sandwich, and tweeted a picture of it:

Chick-fil-A would eventually tweet with what one would think would be a response to Popeyes, though it could just be a tribute to its original chicken sandwich.

Bun + Chicken + Pickles = all the ❤️ for the original. pic.twitter.com/qBAIIxZx5v — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) August 19, 2019

Still, it has Twitter nation divided and choosing sides – #TeamPopeyes or #TeamChickFilA.

Users did take note of a potential chicken war, taking sides themselves.

The stress on this tweet is palpabale. What is Popeyes doing in the Impact zone? Chicken Wars are upon us. https://t.co/9QrP8WI9ut — Kazeem Famuyide 🍎 (@RealLifeKaz) August 19, 2019

This begins the 4th Great Chicken Sandwich war. I'm heading to @Zaxbys to wait this shit out. https://t.co/JNnfgHHfLW — Bojangles Customer Support (@Kofie) August 19, 2019

This is really funny. But… let’s be real the answer yes.

CFA is always good and much better than Popeyes @ChickfilA — James McCoy Taylor (@james_mccoy_t) August 19, 2019

When Sunday rolls around this week pic.twitter.com/KIvj2HN5WP — X (@XLNB) August 19, 2019

Other restaurants got in on the fun as well:

Flavor this good speaks for itself. 😏 pic.twitter.com/OWrxcGzmcs — Church's Chicken (@ChurchsChicken) August 19, 2019

So basically, Popeyes introduced a sandwich that has customers seeing a resemblance between that and Chick-fil-A’s original.

No word on whether or not the new menu item is here to stay, but Popeyes did respond to Chick-fil-A’s tweet with a simple question:

Safe to say, this war won’t be going away anytime soon.

Which do you prefer?

