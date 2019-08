via Wkyc:

After the city of Cleveland put the brakes on bringing scooters in about a year ago, officials passed new regulations in hopes of adding extra safety measures.

These scooters are not available just yet. Bird plans to have these scooters launched within the next week and Spin will be bringing the dockless scooters in September.

