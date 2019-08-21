OHIO: 2ND HIGHEST DRUG OVERDOSE RATES IN U.S.

This is not a good list for the state of Ohio to be on. A new study shows that Ohio has the 2nd highest drug overdose rate in the U.S.

A new study by Term2lifego shows that many Ohioans have an intense struggle with addiction. Ohio has the second-highest drug overdose death rates in the United States, behind West Virginia.

Thanks to Narcan, the coroner numbers show accidental overdose deaths have dropped from 566 in 2017 to 289 in 2018. So far, this year there has been 161.

If you or a loved one are struggling with a drug addiction you can even download the free GetHelpNow app to connect with health care providers and professionals for addiction, rehabilitation or mental health.

