UPDATE ON PASTOR MARVIN WINANS

Super Bowl Gospel 2013 Show

Source: Skip Bolen / Getty

via Joy105:

He have been on the gospel music scene for a very long time. From singing with his brothers to pastoring Perfecting Faith Church Pastor Marvin Winans has a very special date coming up.

On October 11, the church, which began in 1989 with eight people in his basement and has grown a congregation of more than 4,500, will celebrate 30 years with a Thirty-Year Celebration and Gala at Detroit’s Henry Ford Theater.

CLICK HERE to read story

