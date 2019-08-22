CLOSE
Peabo Bryson Is Back On Tour

Peabo Bryson suffered a massive heart attack a few months ago; and now, he’s back on his feet! He tells the Tom Joyner Morning Show crew that he’s extremely happy to talk to them this morning and “it’s a blessing to be able to talk to anyone.” The type of heart attack that he had is commonly called a “widow maker,” because “there’s no warning, you can’t do anything about it, it just happens.”

He actually went “flat line” for about 28 minutes. But he says he doesn’t remember anything, “I thought I went to bed and went to sleep. I woke up 5 days later,” he explained.

Bryson is so grateful for the prayers of everyone around him during that time because, “when it happens you can’t pray for yourself.”

Now that he’s back at 100% he and Deniece Williams are on tour with Dionne Warwick for her “A Night of Class” tour. Catch them at a stop near you.

