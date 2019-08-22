Dave Chappelle Is Hosting A Free Block Party In Dayton, Ohio Following The City’s Mass Shooting

Dave Chappelle is doing his part to help some of his fellow residents of Ohio.

It was just announced on Wednesday that the comedian is going to host a free block party this Sunday in Dayton, Ohio that will be reserved for the city’s residents. Dayton’s mayor, Nan Whaley, was excited to spread the word about the event on Twitter, calling the “benefit concert” Gem City Shine, which is derived from the nickname given to the city of Dayton.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

So excited to announce Gem City Shine, hosted by Dave Chappelle this Sunday in the Oregon District. Folks from the Dayton area can get free tickets here: https://t.co/DBNqklOOkY pic.twitter.com/gD2o5vugNX — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) August 21, 2019

According to the event’s Facebook page, is will “honor the lives lost and to reclaim the community’s favorite places to shop, dine and enjoy time with family and friends.” In the early morning hours of August 4, gunman Connor Betts opened fire in front of Ned Peppers Bar in the Oregon District, tragically killing nine people and injuring almost thirty more. Betts’ own sister was one of the victims.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Gem City Shine is seeking a “minimum donation of $20” for the event’s free commemorative t-shirts with the proceeds going towards “the tragedy fund at the Dayton Foundation.” Those who are unable to attend are being asked to “contribute to both The Dayton Foundation’s Oregon District Tragedy Fund and Oregon District Business Association.”

The tickets are being distributed through a lottery system and according to Dayton.com, 20,000 tickets will be made available.

SEE ALSO: Dave Chappelle Nabs Morgan Freeman To Help Him Tease His Fifth Netflix Special ‘Sticks and Stones’

As of now, there’s no word on the lineup for this event, but considering Dave Chappelle’s impressive repertoire of celebrity friends, it’s safe to assume an event for a good cause will see a lot of familiar faces.

For those of you outside of Ohio, you’ll still be able to get you Chappelle fix very soon. The comedian will be releasing his latest stand-up special, Sticks & Stones, on Netflix on August 26.

This story was originally posted on Bossip.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Dave Chappelle Is Hosting A Free Block Party In Dayton, Ohio Following The City’s Mass Shooting was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com