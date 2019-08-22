CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Reginae Carter Buys Her First Crib, She Calls It Her “Dream Home”

Reginae Carter

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Congratulations are in order for Lil Wayne and Toya Wright’s daughter Reginae. The 20-year-old just bought her first home. Not too shabby, right? Previously, Reginae toyed with the decision to skip out on college and focus on an acting career. Things must be going great for her! In her IG caption, Reginae calls the property her “dream home”, so we assume she didn’t spare any expenses.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“Today is a big day for me ! At the age of 20 years old , I just got the keys to my own house. I’m a homeowner now so blessed and thankful ! This process was the most tedious process I’ve ever had to be apart of in my life lol but I’m so glad it’s finally over ! Big thanks to @b_luxurious for helping me find my dream home house warming coming soon ! Imma need MTV cribs to come holla at me lol ! #sohappy#blessed”

Congratulations Reginae!

This story was originally posted on Bossip

Reginae Carter Through The Years [PHOTOS]

15 photos Launch gallery

Reginae Carter Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Reginae Carter Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Reginae Carter Through The Years [PHOTOS]

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Reginae Carter Buys Her First Crib, She Calls It Her “Dream Home” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Sam Sylk and Joe Little III The Rude Boys
Rude Boys Joe Little III: Relationship Hour Plus…
 12 hours ago
08.22.19
Young Thug Denies Being Gay, Claims He’s Straightest…
 13 hours ago
08.22.19
Madame Tussauds Las Vegas Unveiled Their Aaliyah Wax…
 14 hours ago
08.22.19
Reginae Carter Buys Her First Crib, She Calls…
 14 hours ago
08.22.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close