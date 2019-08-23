CLOSE
Jazzy Report: People Can Get Away With What?

A new rule introduced by the federal department of labor would allow contractors who “exercise religion” to be exempt from accusations of bias in their hiring practices. The rule is supposedly intended to help non profit religious exercising organizations, and companies with religious beliefs, make decisions that align with their religious beliefs. D.L. says it sounds like they just want to be allowed to discriminate against people.

