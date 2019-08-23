CLOSE
D.L’s Top 10 Shocking Reasons Birth Control Fails

Ladies, if you’re on any type of birth control you have to keep up with it and make sure you’re following instructions. If not…you could end up pregnant. But, sometimes even if you do everything the way you’re supposed to the birth control still fails. Being on antibiotics can cause your birth control to fail because it actually cancels out the birth control pills. Hear the rest in the audio above.

