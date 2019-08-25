CLOSE
Lightning Strikes PGA Tour Championship In Atlanta Injuring 6 [VIDEO]

TOUR Championship - Round Three

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

During the PGA Tour Championship third round in Atalanta Saturday lighting struck twice stopping play for the day and injuring six.

The skies cracked open with rain yesterday on the 16th hole at East Lake Golf Club people seeking shelter from the elements ran to a 60 foot pine tree near by. Thats when a duel lightning bolt descended from above hitting the tree injuring 5 men and 1 woman who was standing under it.

Ambulances raced to the seen taken all 6 to an area hospital for treatment. It has been reportedthat all 6 were alert, conscious and breathing.  Golf officials suspended golf play for the rest of the day.

The PGA Tour Championship which consists of 30 players are competing for the FedEx Cup and its $15 million prize will resume this morning.

See the video of the lightning strike below.

