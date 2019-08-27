The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards concluded Monday night (August 26) with the highlight for many being Missy Elliott getting her flowers by way of the Video Vanguard honor. Among the winners, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande won the lion’s share of the big-time categories.

To keep it a buck nifty, Hip-Hop was representing thinly across this year’s VMAs but if one includes Lil Nas X in that space, then he went home with one of the more coveted trophies in the Song Of The Year category with “Old Town Road (Remix)” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. For Best Hip-Hop, Cardi B took home the trophy for “Money” and in Best R&B, Normani won for “Waves” featuring crooner 6Lack.

Lil Nas X also took home a trophy for Best Direction once more for his massive smash hit, but it was Swift who took home the biggest honor of the night in the Video of the Year category with “You Need To Calm Down.”

Grande was given the Artist of the Year award, and also won the Song Of Summer trophy for “Boyfriend.”

Click here for the full winners’ list.

Here Are The Winners Of The 2019 MTV VMAs #VMAs was originally published on hiphopwired.com

