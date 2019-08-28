CLOSE
Missy Elliott Proved Why She’s An Icon Live On 2019 MTV VMA’s

Dinner Honoring Missy Elliot & Lil Kim

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Missy Elliott made the crowd at the 2019 MTV VMA Awards show lose control as she forced them to get their backs off the wall with her live performance, proving why she is was so deserving of the 2019 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award, MTV’s lifetime achievement award.

Missy Misdemeanor Elliott rocked the stage going from new school to old school with a masterful illusional of what was video and what was in real time.  Much like her state of the art videos her live performance was a lifetime remix.

Take a look at Missy Elliott’s 2019 MTV VMA awards performance and acceptance speach below.

