SPORTS: Cavs Unveil Jerseys That Are Going Back to the 1990’s!

BKN-CAVALIERS-PISTONS-REACTION

Source: ANDREW CUTRARO / Getty

Just in time for the 2019-20 NBA season, and its first at the newly remodeled, expanded, and renamed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Cleveland Cavaliers are planning eight throwback nights with new jerseys that pay tribute to the team when they first played in what was then Gund Arena back in 1994!

The ’90s-era jerseys will also help both the team and arena mark 25 years playing at Gateway in Downtown Cleveland, along with the team entering its 50th season overall.

From Fox8.com:

The black, orange and powder blue jerseys make their debut for the home opener on Oct. 26 against the Pacers at the newly-remodeled Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

There’s also a special classic edition court for the games on Nov. 23, Nov. 25, Dec. 11, Dec. 20, Jan. 28. Feb. 29 and April 11.

To see what the court will look like during those nights, and for links to purchase the ’90s throwback jerseys, click here!

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of JEFF KOWALSKY and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of ANDREW CUTRARO and Getty Images

Tweet and Third through Sixth Picture Courtesy of Twitter

