LOCAL NEWS: How You Could End Up in a Movie with Liam Neeson

Wanna be in a big movie with a big Hollywood star, especially since it will be filmed in Cleveland?

Now’s your chance!

Liam Neeson is set to star in ‘The Minuteman,’ and production is slated to start next month as reported by Variety.

Cleveland is one of two locations the movie will film in, with New Mexico as the other.

Here is more information about the movie, according to Fox8.com:

The Minuteman is about a retired Vietnam veteran who defends a young Mexican boy who enters the U.S. while fleeing cartel assassins. Robert Lorenz will direct the film.

Locally, Lillian Pyles Casting has thirteen speaking roles that are available for casting in ‘Minuteman.’ Background anchors are also needed for filming as well.

If you are interested, click here for information including how to apply and send in headshots.

To read more about those thirteen roles, click here!

