LOCAL NEWS: Bud Light Brings Back Their Browns Victory Fridges In a Big Way!

Remember those Cleveland Browns Victory Fridges that Bud Light provided last season, and wouldn’t open for fans until the Browns finally won a regular season game?

They’re back!!!

This time, they will be available inside a new Browns-themed pop-up store titled B.L. & Browns Appliance Superstore on the West Side of Cleveland. It will be open on September 3rd and 4th.

Fox8.com has more on where the store including location, hours, and pricing:

The store will be located at 1870 W. 25th St. Store hours will be 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.. The fridges will range in price from $199 to $499. Customers will also receive a redemption code to stock the fridge with Bud Light.

Both Bud Light and the Browns are going all-out in promoting the new temporary store, in which will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier on September 3rd.

There are also new commercials out featuring WWE wrestler and Cleveland-area native Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, who will be among the notable figures attending the opening ceremony.

Check out the ads below:

Come on down to B.L. & Brown’s to get your very own @Browns Victory Fridge. Grand Opening Tuesday, Final Clearance Wednesday! You may even get a chance to meet @mikethemiz. pic.twitter.com/1YQdqklmu7 — Bud Light (@budlight) August 28, 2019

We asked for more fridges and @BudLight gave us more fridges. Get yours on September 3rd. pic.twitter.com/1uv8M8HuR2 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 28, 2019

For more information, click here or here.

