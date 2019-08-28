CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Bud Light Brings Back Their Browns Victory Fridges In a Big Way!

Bud Light And The Cleveland Browns Unveil the "Bud Light Cleveland Browns Victory Fridge" In Cleveland With The Help Of Browns Legends Felix Wright And Frank Stams

Source: Duane Prokop / Getty

Remember those Cleveland Browns Victory Fridges that Bud Light provided last season, and wouldn’t open for fans until the Browns finally won a regular season game?

They’re back!!!

This time, they will be available inside a new Browns-themed pop-up store titled B.L. & Browns Appliance Superstore on the West Side of Cleveland.  It will be open on September 3rd and 4th.

Fox8.com has more on where the store including location, hours, and pricing:

The store will be located at 1870 W. 25th St.

Store hours will be 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.. The fridges will range in price from $199 to $499. Customers will also receive a redemption code to stock the fridge with Bud Light.

Both Bud Light and the Browns are going all-out in promoting the new temporary store, in which will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier on September 3rd.

There are also new commercials out featuring WWE wrestler and Cleveland-area native Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, who will be among the notable figures attending the opening ceremony.

Check out the ads below:

For more information, click here or here.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Duane Prokop and Getty Images

