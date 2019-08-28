LOCAL NEWS: Bud Light Brings Back Their Browns Victory Fridges In a Big Way!

Remember those Cleveland Browns Victory Fridges that Bud Light provided last season, and wouldn’t open for fans until the Browns finally won a regular season game?
They’re back!!!
This time, they will be available inside a new Browns-themed pop-up store titled B.L. & Browns Appliance Superstore on the West Side of Cleveland. It will be open on September 3rd and 4th.
Fox8.com has more on where the store including location, hours, and pricing:
The store will be located at 1870 W. 25th St.
Store hours will be 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.. The fridges will range in price from $199 to $499. Customers will also receive a redemption code to stock the fridge with Bud Light.
Both Bud Light and the Browns are going all-out in promoting the new temporary store, in which will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier on September 3rd.
There are also new commercials out featuring WWE wrestler and Cleveland-area native Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, who will be among the notable figures attending the opening ceremony.
Check out the ads below:
For more information, click here or here.
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Duane Prokop and Getty Images